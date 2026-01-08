Starc dismisses Bethell for 154 as England sets Australia 160 to win final Ashes test

SYDNEY (AP) — Mitchell Starc dismissed Jacob Bethell for 154 and Josh Tongue (6) as England was bowled out for 342 on Day 5, setting Australia 160 to win the fifth and final test in the Ashes.

England resumed at 302-8, a lead of 119 runs, with Bethell on 142 from 232 balls.

England batted through five overs Thursday before Australia took the new ball, and Starc and Scott Boland immediately started causing difficulties for the batters.

Bethell had a reprieve on 151 when he was given out lbw to Boland to a ball that jagged back and hit him high on the pads, but he reviewed it and DRS tracking predicted the ball would have gone over the stumps.

The 22-year-old, Barbados-born Bethell added three more runs before his 265-ball, 6 1/2-hour innings ended when he was caught behind off Starc, making the total 328-9.

Starc finished off the innings four overs after when had Tongue caught in the covers, and the veteran Australian paceman completing the series with 31 wickets at 19.9.

The pitch is wearing and has variable bounce, and Australia’s chase could be trickier than the target suggests. Ben Stokes is injured and uncertain to feature in the bowling attack.

Bethell’s brilliance

Bethell posted his first test century Wednesday and it couldn’t have come at a more crucial time for England, ensuring the fifth and last Ashes test will be decided on Day 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

He went to the crease in the first over of England’s second innings when Starc trapped Zac Crawley lbw on the fifth ball. He shared an 81-run second-wicket stand with Ben Duckett (42), 102 with Harry Brook (42) and 45 with Jamie Smith (26) to help England erase the 183-run first-innings deficit and keep the match alive.

The Australians retained the Ashes with wins in the first three tests, but England is determined to narrow the margin after its drought-breaking win in Melbourne.

