Elvira leads Dubai Invitational after third round with McIlroy still in contention

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Nacho Elvira will head into the final day of the Dubai Invitational with a two-shot lead after a 3-under 68 in Saturday’s third round, while Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry also remained in contention.

Elvira started the day tied for the lead with Lowry and started slowly with six pars and a bogey on the seventh, but birdies on the ninth, 10th, 13th and 17th meant he pulled away with an 8-under total of 205.

Lowry is in a three-way tie for second with Marcus Armitage and Dylan Fritelli, who recorded the best round of the day with 65.

McIlroy is one shot further back in fifth after making three birdies on the back nine for a 68.

Elvira’s only previous wins on the European tour came at the Cazoo Open in 2021 and the Soudal Open in 2024.

The Dubai Invitational is held every other year. Two years ago, Tommy Fleetwood benefited from two huge errors on the back nine from McIlroy to win the tournament following a back-and-forth final-round duel. Fleetwood was tied for 20th on even par Saturday.

Next week sees the Dubai Desert Classic, which McIlroy has won four times. He has also won the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai three times.

