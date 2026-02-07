England thrashes Wales 48-7 in Six Nations opener with Arundell hat trick

LONDON (AP) — England inflicted a 48-7 hiding on Wales to open its Six Nations title bid on Saturday at Twickenham.

England got a bonus-point seven tries, including three for winger Henry Arundell, in a 12th successive win dating to last year’s Six Nations.

The 41-point margin of victory was England’s biggest against Wales at home since a 62-5 result in a 2007 Rugby World Cup warmup.

That scoreline looked reachable at halftime when England led 29-0 but the game lost its fizz and descended into errors and indiscipline.

Wales also became more competitive but received four yellow cards and went down to 13 men twice. England received two yellow cards, including one for Maro Itoje just seconds after he came off the bench, in a Six Nations match for the first time since 2020.

Wales suffered a record-extending 12th straight loss in the championship dating to 2023 and returns to Cardiff next weekend to face France, the title favorite.

England goes to Scotland, where it hasn’t won since 2020.

