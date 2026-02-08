Skip to main content
Elvis Smylie wins LIV Golf Riyadh under lights in his tour debut

By AP News
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Elvis Smylie won LIV Golf Riyadh on Saturday night in his tour debut, closing with a bogey-free 8-under 64 under the lights to hold off Jon Rahm by a stroke.

The 23-year-old Australian also led Ripper GC to the team title.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Smylie, who officially joined the team last month. “I really didn’t know what to expect this week. Playing at night is obviously a whole different ballgame out here. I wanted to come out here and make a statement. I wanted to prove that I’m one of the best out here, and I feel like I’ve done that. It’s only up from here.”

Smylie finished at 24 under.

Rahm closed with a bogey-free 63.

Peter Uihlein was third at 21 under after a 67.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

