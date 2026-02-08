Wild pitches lead Jalisco Charros to 1st Caribbean Series title with win over Culiacan Tomateros

GUADALAJARA, México (AP) — Reliever Guadalupe Chavez threw a couple of wild pitches with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Jalisco Charros defeated the Culiacan Tomateros 12-11 on Saturday to win the Caribbean Series championship for the first time in their history.

The Charros, who lost last year’s final against the Escogido Leones from the Dominican Republic, led 9-1 after four innings. But the Tomateros rallied and tied it at 10 to send the game into extra innings when they took a 11-10 lead. But Jalisco loaded the bases and Chavez’s erratic throws gave them the win.

The Charros’ victory gave Mexico its first Caribbean Series title since 2016, when the Mazatlan Venados won.

The Caribbean Series was set to be played in Venezuela, but political turmoil forced organizers to move it to Guadalajara.

Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Mexico had decided not to attend the tournament in Venezuela due to tensions between that country and the United States.

Mexico played with two teams in the tournament after the Venezuelans declined to play this year.

