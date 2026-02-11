Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
55.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Tennis Hall of Fame: Federer induction ceremony sells out in 2 minutes, watch party planned

By AP News
Hall of Fame Federer Tennis

Hall of Fame Federer Tennis

Photo Icon View Photo

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Roger Federer’s induction ceremony sold out in two minutes, the International Tennis Hall of Fame said Wednesday in announcing plans to add an outdoor watch party that will make room for thousands more fans.

“As a small but historic venue, our capacity is limited,” the Hall posted on social media.

The Hall said it anticipated the excitement about the first man to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles, who will be inducted in the Newport-based shrine on Aug. 29 along with broadcaster Mary Carillo. In addition to the 900 tickets originally available for the induction ceremony, the Hall will open its 3,600-seat stadium for a watch party.

The Tennis Hall, which is housed in the 19th Century Newport Casino, recently underwent a $3 million renovation to prepare for upcoming induction ceremonies to honor Federer and Serena Williams, who will be eligible next year unless she makes a comeback.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.