Scotland stuns England 31-20 at Murrayfield and snaps a 12-test winning streak

Scotland England Six Nations Rugby

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — England’s 12-test winning streak was shattered by Scotland pulling out an astonishingly one-sided 31-20 victory at Murrayfield in the Six Nations on Saturday.

England was favored to win at Murrayfield for the first time since 2020, having developed a mighty bench and become well-drilled and confident during its longest winning run in nine years.

But set-piece dominance was undone by sloppy handling within five meters of Scotland’s tryline, under pressure from having to play catchup after a scintillating Scottish start.

Scotland, conducted by a masterly Finn Russell, blasted off to 17-0 after 14 minutes.

A 20-minute red card to England winger Henry Arundell hardly made a difference. Scotland was already leading by 14 when he was issued a second yellow card right on halftime.

In his absence, Scotland out-scored England only 7-3, including a second try for center Huw Jones that was Scotland’s bonus-point fourth and last try.

Scotland and coach Gregor Townsend, on the occasion of his 100th test, have been under fire all week after opening the championship last weekend with a humbling 18-15 loss to Italy in Rome.

But a sixth win (plus the epic draw in 2019) over England in nine matchups, all under Townsend, will quieten the growing clamor for him to resign.

