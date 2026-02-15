Australia wins the SailGP New Zealand event, overshadowed by a crash which injured 2 sailors

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Australia has won the New Zealand leg of the SailGP series, though racing was overshadowed by a crash involving New Zealand and France on Saturday which left a sailor from each team with serious injuries.

Driver Tom Slingsby steered the Australian Flying Roos to victory in the three-boat final Sunday ahead of Spain and Britain. Britain won the first event of the series in Perth, Australia and now shares the overall series lead with the Australians.

Organizers decided to break the fleet into two groups for racing on the second day Sunday because of expected high winds. For the first time in SailGP history 13 boats took part in racing Saturday and congestion on a narrow course might have been a factor in the crash which saw the New Zealand and French boats extensively damaged.

Louis Sinclair, a “grinder” who works the winches on the New Zealand boat, suffered compound fractures to both legs when the New Zealand Black Foils and France collided at almost 90 kmh (56 mph).

‘Successful surgery’

In a statement Sunday, the New Zealand team said “Sinclair has had successful surgery on his right leg overnight after injuries suffered during yesterday’s collision with France.

“The medical team involved in Sinclair’s treatment have been fantastic and are pleased with the results of the surgery and are positive about his ongoing recovery.”

Team New Zealand said “a comprehensive review of yesterday’s incident will be conducted in coordination with SailGP.”

France strategist Manon Audinet also was injured in the crash. The French team said Audinet suffered abdominal injuries.

“She was thrown forward on impact and actually broke the steering wheel of the French boat,” a team statement said. “The entire Team France has Manon Audinet and Louis Sinclair in their thoughts and stands fully alongside them during this time.”

Racing against the clock

New Zealand and France now face a tight schedule to repair their boats in time for the next leg of the series in Sydney in two weeks time. France suffered damage to one hull but the New Zealand boat seems to be far more extensively damaged.

Racing on Sunday took place in gusty conditions ahead of an impending thunderstorm and the highest speed recorded by any of the matching 50-foot catamarans was 101.99 kmh (63 mph).

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports