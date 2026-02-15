Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
59.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ben Shelton beats Taylor Fritz to win Dallas Open in meeting of world’s highest-ranked American men

By AP News
Australian Open Tennis

Australian Open Tennis

Photo Icon View Photos

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ben Shelton saved three match points before finishing another rally at the Dallas Open, beating top-seeded Taylor Fritz in three sets for the title Sunday in a matchup of the world’s highest-ranked American men.

The No. 2 seed and No. 9 player in the ATP rankings lost the first set in each of the last three rounds of the tournament, this time coming back for a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Fritz in the first meeting of the top seeds since the event moved to Dallas in 2022.

Shelton improved to 4-0 in ATP finals and beat Fritz, ranked seventh in the world, after the pair had split their first two meetings. The 23-year-old’s title came after he reached the Australian Open quarterfinals last month, losing in straight sets to Jannik Sinner.

After saving three match points to get the third set to 5-5, Shelton had three chances to close out Fritz while serving for the match. Fritz saved the first two, but the 10-time ATP champion couldn’t match his opponent by saving the third.

Fritz’s dominant serving from a semifinal win over Marin Cilic — the 28-year-old didn’t even face a break point while winning both tiebreakers in a straight-sets victory — carried over to the first set of the final. Fritz won 12 of his first 13 service points while breaking Shelton in the left-hander’s first service game.

Shelton turned the match late in the second set by breaking Fritz’s serve for a 5-3 lead, then did it again early in the third set.

Fritz broke back for 3-3 before his double-fault — the only one of the match for either player — gave Shelton three break points at 5-5. Shelton converted the second break chance when Frtiz’s forehand went long.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.