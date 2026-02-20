Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul moves into contention at her home LPGA tournament in Thailand

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — World No. 1-ranked Jeeno Thitikul shot a 9-under 63 Friday that moved her into second place at her home LPGA Thailand tournament on the Siam Country Club Old Course near Bangkok.

Thitikul, who celebrated her 23rd birthday Friday, trails second-rounder leader Somi Lee by three strokes after Lee shot a 61, including an eagle 2 from the fairway on the 15th hole.

The South Korean player had a two-round total of 17-under 127.

“I had the best score of my life today so I’m a little emotional,” Lee said. “But since the competition is not over and there are still two more days left, I just want to celebrate this a little bit.”

The tournament about 125 kilometers (75 miles) east of Bangkok is the first of three events in Asia in consecutive weeks, to be followed by those in Singapore and China in the so-called early Asian swing on the LPGA Tour.

Japan’s Chizzy Iwai shot a bogey-free 62 that moved her into a tie for third place with New Zealander Lydia Ko (64), four off the lead.

Thitikul had four birdies and an eagle over the last six holes of her front nine Friday, then birdied her 10th and 11th holes to move into the lead after trailing by two after the first round. But Thitikul cooled off on the remainder of her back nine, registering six straight pars before a birdie on 18.

“Obviously, it was nice to make a lot of birdies today and hear so many birthday wishes from the fans,” Thitikul said.

Canadian Brooke Henderson had a 68 and was at 5-under, 12 strokes behind Lee. Defending champion Angel Yin shot 75 and was at even par.

