South African golfer Casey Jarvis wins Kenya Open for first European tour title

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — South African golfer Casey Jarvis won the Kenya Open by three shots on Sunday to clinch his first title on the European tour.

The No. 195-ranked Jarvis rolled in an eagle putt on his 72nd hole to post 8-under 62 for the final round and finish on 25-under par for the tournament at Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

Jarvis also eagled the short par-4 12th hole Sunday, making a winding right-to-left putt over a ridge, on the way to shooting 30 in his back nine.

Jarvis shared the lead in each of the first three rounds — and each time with a different player — before finally pulling away.

American Davis Bryant (64) was alone in second place and Hennie Du Plessis (65) of South Africa was third.

