Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
35.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

South African golfer Casey Jarvis wins Kenya Open for first European tour title

By AP News

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — South African golfer Casey Jarvis won the Kenya Open by three shots on Sunday to clinch his first title on the European tour.

The No. 195-ranked Jarvis rolled in an eagle putt on his 72nd hole to post 8-under 62 for the final round and finish on 25-under par for the tournament at Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

Jarvis also eagled the short par-4 12th hole Sunday, making a winding right-to-left putt over a ridge, on the way to shooting 30 in his back nine.

Jarvis shared the lead in each of the first three rounds — and each time with a different player — before finally pulling away.

American Davis Bryant (64) was alone in second place and Hennie Du Plessis (65) of South Africa was third.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.