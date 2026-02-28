Medvedev takes the Dubai title after Griekspoor withdraws injured from final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Daniil Medvedev won his 23rd ATP singles title at the Dubai Championships when Tallon Griekspoor withdrew from the final injured on Saturday.

Griekspoor hurt his left hamstring on Friday against Andrey Rublev and won their two-sets semifinal but couldn’t recover in time for the final.

“I have been better that’s for sure,” the Dutchman said at the trophy ceremony. “I went to the hospital this morning and had a couple of scans, which showed something serious. It kept me from coming on court tonight and will keep me from the court in the coming weeks.”

Medvedev won his second title of the year after Brisbane in January. It was also his second Dubai title after victory in 2023. Its the first time he’s won the same event twice.

“That’s what is crazy about it,” Medvedev said. “I never did it in any city in the world and the first time I do it, it’s (via) a walkover.”

