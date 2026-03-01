Iron Horse surges to a 1-length Gotham win, earning Kentucky Derby points

NEW YORK (AP) — Iron Horse won the $300,000 Gotham by a length Saturday to earn Kentucky Derby qualifying points.

Ridden by Manny Franco, Iron Horse ran a mile in 1:37.94 and paid $3.88 to win as the 4-5 favorite in the field of eight.

Iron Horse earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby on May 2.

“He fought hard,” Franco said. “The other horse, I’ve got to give a little credit to, but I knew that my horse had enough to get it done.”

Crown the Buckeye was second and earned 25 qualifying points. Right to Party was another 6 1/2 lengths back in third and earned 15 points. Exhibition Only was fourth and earned 10 points, while Balboa got five points for finishing fifth.

Trainer Chad Brown said Iron Horse would remain in New York and be pointed toward the $750,000 Wood Memorial on April 4. The colt improved to 2-0 in his career. He is a son of 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist.

“Race by race, he’s still learning,” Franco said. “This was just his second start and I’m just happy to be on him.”

The 74th edition of the Gotham marked its final running at Aqueduct before it moves to the newly redesigned Belmont Park next year.

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing