Australian Hannah Green wins HSBC Women’s World Championship by a stroke

SINGAPORE (AP) — Australian Hannah Green has won the HSBC Women’s World Championship for a second time, holding off a fast-finishing American Auston Kim to claim a one-stroke victory on Sunday.

Green, the 2019 Women’s PGA Championship winner, closed with a 69, after an erratic back-nine with three birdies and three bogeys nearly opened the door for Kim.

Green tapped in for bogey at the last and a 14-under four-round total of 274 at the par-72 Sentosa Golf Club and give her another title in Singapore after also winning here in 2024.

Kim had the equal-best round of the day with a 67 on the back off six birdies and an eagle, but bogeys at the second and especially at the par-3 15th ended her charge at 13-under 275, and one shot behind a faltering Green.

Minjee Lee, who had been co-leader with Green coming into Sunday’s final round, mixed three birdies with three bogeys for a frustrating even final round 72 and was tied for third with Angel Yin (71) and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (68) of France at 11-under 277.

Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul, who won last week’s tournament in her native Thailand, shot 73 Sunday and was 2-under 287 and tied for 31st. She was one shot behind defending champion Lydia Ko, who had a 72.

The 72-player, no-cut tournament was the second of three stops on the LPGA’s early year Asian swing, with the final one next week at Hainan Island, China.

