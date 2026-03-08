Potente edges 67-1 Robusta by a head to win the $200,000 San Felipe Stakes for Bob Baffert

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Potente surged past 67-1 shot Robusta in the final strides to win the $200,000 San Felipe Stakes by a head Saturday, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert another promising Kentucky Derby candidate.

Ridden by Juan Hernandez, Potente ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.92 and paid $18.20, $8.40 and $5 at 8-1 odds

Robusta returned $33.60 and $9. So Happy paid $2.40 to show as the 2-1 second choice ridden by 60-year-old Hall of Famer Mike Smith.

Potente improved to 2-0 in his young career. He won his career debut in a sprint race at Santa Anita last month. The colt was purchased at auction for $2.4 million by owner Speedway Stable.

“This horse has a lot of talent,” Hernandez said. “He’s big, he’s strong, and he showed up today.”

Secured Freedom was fourth. Brant, the 4-5 favorite also trained by Baffert, finished fifth.

“I knew the pace was going to be hot,” Baffert said. ”I think Brant was a work away from this race. He got tired. Potente is bred to go that far. He was ready for that.”

Potente earned 50 qualifying points for the May 2 Kentucky Derby. Baffert said the colt would make one more start before the Derby. Robusta earned 25 points and Brant received 15. The fourth and fifth-place horses also earned points.

Trainer Doug O’Neill, a two-time Kentucky Derby winner, said Robusta would be pointed toward the Santa Anita Derby on April 4, followed by the Kentucky Derby. The colt is owned and bred by Calumet Farm. The Lexington, Kentucky-based farm has won a record eight Derbies, but none since 1991.

“He ran huge,” O’Neill said. “Let’s go!”

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer