Zach Johnson wins his PGA Tour Champions debut less than 2 weeks after turning 50

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Two-time major champion Zach Johnson turned 50 on Feb. 24 and quickly cashed in Sunday in his PGA Tour Champions debut, closing with a 3-under 69 for a four-shot victory in the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.

Johnson made an early bogey and that was his only blemish on the scorecard, adding four birdies to pull away on the Old Course at Broken Sound.

He became the 22nd player to win his debut on the 50-and-older circuit. Stewart Cink (70) and George McNeill (72) finished second.

“Staying in modest shape to play with these guys … because it’s still really good golf, highly competitive on a phenomenal track, I am humbled,” Johnson said. “I am extremely excited, and I have been excited. The first moment I stepped foot on these premises, I was like, ‘Hey, this is special.’”

Johnson finished at 11-under 205 and earned $330,000 to move to No. 3 in the Charles Schwab Cup. Cink remains atop the standings.

Johnson had not won since he captured the British Open at St. Andrews in 2015. He was U.S. Ryder Cup captain at Marco Simone in 2023, losing to Europe.

