Incredibolt storms to a 4-length Virginia Derby win, surging atop the Kentucky Derby points race

NEW KENT, Va. (AP) — Incredibolt won the $500,000 Virginia Derby by four lengths on Saturday at Colonial Downs, earning qualifying points that left him tied atop the Kentucky Derby leaderboard.

Ridden by Jaime Torres, Incredibolt ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.76. He paid $14.40, $7.40, and $5.60.

The 50 points for winning tied Incredibolt with Paladin for first on the leaderboard with 60 points each. The top 20 horses earn a spot in the starting gate for the May 2 Kentucky Derby.

Riley Mott, who trains Incredibolt, would potentially join his Hall of Fame father Bill Mott, who trains Chief Wallabee, with starters in the same Derby.

“We’re optimistic and hopeful we can make it to the first Saturday in May,” said the younger Mott, who previously worked as an assistant to his father.

Grittiness finished second and Confessional was third. Buetane, trained by Bob Baffert, was fourth, followed by Lockstocknpharoah. The top five horses earned Kentucky Derby qualifying points.

Incredibolt surged through an opening mid-stretch and bounded clear of the field, finishing strong through the wire.

“He’s really matured and has a lot more confidence now,” Torres said. “I was just waiting for the right spot. This is a dream come true.”

Incredibolt has already proven himself at Churchill Downs, where he earned his first victory and his first stakes win. He has three wins in five career starts and earnings of $498,681.

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AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing