Hyo Joo Kim holds off Nelly Korda for a wire-to-wire win in the Founders Cup

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Hyo Joo Kim held off Nelly Korda on Sunday at Sharon Heights to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the Fortinet Founders Cup.

Her opening five-stroke advantage gone after 10 holes, Kim regained the lead on the next hole and ended up with a one-shot margin after a closing bogey.

“I don’t think I was necessarily shaken up or my emotions were all over the place,” Kim said through a translator. “I was just trying to keep my focus on my shots and what I was doing.”

Kim shot a 1-over 73 for a 16-under 272 total. The 30-year-old South Korean player also won the 2015 event in Phoenix. She has eight LPGA Tour titles to go along with 14 KLPGA Tour victories.

Korda closed with a 69. The American won the season opener in Florida, then skipped the Asia swing.

“Obviously, something like 17 stings, so it is what it is,” Korda said. “It’s golf. It’s a quick turnaround. There is next week. So, just going to take all the positives.”

Earlier Sunday, brother Sebastian Korda beat top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the third round of the Miami Open tennis tournament.

Korda matched Kim with a bogey on No. 2, then birdied six of the next eight to tie for the lead. Kim pulled back ahead with a birdie on the par-4 11th, traded bogeys with Korda on the par-4 12th and took a two-stroke lead with a birdie on the par-4 14th.

Kim gave back the stroke with a bogey on the par-4 16th, then hit a flop from deep rough to 2 1/2 feet to save par after hitting long on the par-3 17th. Korda three-putted for bogey on 17, missing a 3-footer, to send Kim to 18 with the two-shot advantage that she ended up needing.

“I think just in the back nine my two par saves were probably the things I’m proudest about today,” Kim said. “Just because my shots weren’t playing as well.”

Kim won for the first time in a year since the Ford Championship in Phoenix, the event that begins Thursday at Whirlwind Golf Club.

She started fast at challenging Sharon Heights, holing out for eagle on the eighth hole Thursday in a 63 that gave her a two-shot lead. She pushed the advantage to four Friday with a 70.

“I enjoyed every single day, but this course was pretty tough,” Kim

Korda parred the final hole.

“I wish I could have hit that drive into the fairway and given myself a better opportunity to press a little bit more,” Korda said. “But that’s just golf. Those are sports. Sometimes it’s on your side and sometimes it’s not.”

Sei Young Kim (67) and Jin Hee Im (69) tied for third at 11 under.

Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul tied for 14th at 8 under after a 73.

The tournament began as a tribute to the 13 founders of the LPGA. It began in Arizona in 2011 and last year was played in Florida.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf