Sebastian Fundora big favorite to retain the WBC super welterweight title against Keith Thurman

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Soft-spoken Sebastian Fundora acknowledged that his opponent has done more to promote their fight for the WBC super welterweight championship.

And if it came down to a war of words, Keith Thurman would be the unquestioned winner.

But as far as the actual bout, Fundora is a substantial favorite, listed at -375 at BetMGM Sportsbook to retain his belt.

The closest Fundora came to trash talk at Thursday’s news conference was to invoke his nickname and say, “I expect The Towering Inferno to burn Las Vegas down again.” And it came across as a forced proclamation before he quickly sat back down at the podium.

Fundora, a 28-year-old who lives in Coachella, California, brings a 23-1-1 record with 15 knockouts into this matchup, his lone loss a seventh-round knockout by Brian Mendoza nearly three years ago. Mendoza, who failed to build on that victory by losing his next two fights by unanimous decision, is on the undercard and will face Yoenis Tellez.

Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs), the former unified welterweight champion, said he plans to follow “the cheat code” that Mendoza provided with that victory.

“Sebastian Fundora has had some great wins in the last two years,” said Thurman, a 37-year-old from the Tampa Bay area on Florida’s west coast. “He’s been evolving to become a greater champion than he was before. That’s what it’s all about. Boxing smart, learning from your mistakes and just being better. But there’s always somebody out there who’s got your number. Always somebody, and I believe I’ve got it.”

Perhaps, but Thurman enters a fight in the rare role as the underdog.

He once ruled the welterweight division, his only loss occurring July 20, 2019, in a split-decision loss to Manny Pacquiao.

“Being the hunter is just a lot of fun,” Thurman said. “You get to be that lion, tiger on the prowl. There’s nothing like becoming world champion when you take it from the previous champion and especially a highly qualified champion such as Sebastian Fundora.”

Fundora and Thurman were scheduled to meet in October, but the champ injured his hand in training camp and the fight was postponed.

If Fundora wins, he could try to make the argument he’s the best boxer in his family, but that might be a hard sell. His sister, Gabriela, is the unified flyweight champion and is 18-0 with 10 knockouts. They are the first brother-sister duo to be simultaneous champions in the sport’s history.

As for his fight with Thurman, the 6-foot-5 Fundora is nine inches taller than his opponent. Fundora prefers to downplay his height, but his reach is an undeniable asset.

Not that Fundora likes to talk about himself much anyway. He kept his answers mostly brief at the presser designed to build up energy for the fight card. Thurman did what he could to make up the difference.

Fundora knows it’s what occurs in the ring that truly matters.

“It’s one of the biggest (bouts) for sure, and I see it as another fight,” Fundora said. “A big fight. Very grateful to be fighting on such a big platform, of course, but I’ve just got to take it as my job. This is work for me, and it’s time to clock in on Saturday.”

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AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer