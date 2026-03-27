Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
77.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Novak Djokovic pulls out of the Monte Carlo Masters

By AP News
Miami Djokovic Tennis

Miami Djokovic Tennis

Photo Icon View Photo

MONACO (AP) — Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters after having skipped the Miami Open with a right shoulder injury.

“We send him our best wishes and hope to see him back on court very soon,” the clay-court tournament wrote Friday in announcing Djokovic’s withdrawal in an Instagram message.

The post didn’t specify the 38-year-old Djokovic’s reason for pulling out, but the 24-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t played since losing in three sets to Jack Draper in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open two weeks ago.

A year ago at Monte Carlo, Djokovic lost in the second round to Alejandro Tabilo.

Djokovic, ranked No. 3, has not commented on his social media channels about the withdrawal.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.