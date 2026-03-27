Lehecka routs Fils to reach the Miami Open final and will play for his biggest ATP title

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For the second year in a row, a player from the Czech Republic has made the finals of the Miami Open.

Jiri Lehecka, seeded 21st, advanced to the biggest ATP final of his rising career when he routed 28th seed Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-2 on Friday in the early semifinal at Hard Rock Stadium.

Lehecka’s countryman, Jakub Mensik, won the Miami Open last year. The Czech duo enjoyed rousing success in South Florida six months ago as part of Czech Republic’s second-round victory over the U.S. in Davis Cup.

Lehecka will face the winner of Friday night’s marquee semifinal between No. 2 Jannik Sinner and fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev.

Lehecka will make his first finals appearance in an ATP Masters 1000 event. The men’s draw got lighter after Carlos Alcaraz was upset in the third round by Sebastian Korda and Novak Djokovic skipped the event due to a right shoulder ailment.

“I will be watching tonight’s match,’’ Lehecka said in the on-court interview. “Two great, experienced guys.’’

Lehecka, 24, broke Fils in the opening game and the outcome never seemed in doubt. On match point, Lehecka served an ace wide to the ad court and raised his arms triumphantly. Lehecka finished with six aces, no doubles faults and didn’t face a break point.

In the opening game, Lehecka cashed in on break point as Fils’ running forehand hit the base of the net.

Lehecka broke Fils twice in the first set and won 82% of his points on first serve. Lehecka hasn’t been broken yet in the tournament.

Fils, the 21-year-old Frenchman, had saved four match points in his quarterfinal victory over American Tommy Paul but seemed to have little gas left. Fils, 21, had won their last meeting in the quarters of the Qatar Open in Doha with a 6-3, 6-3 victory on Feb. 19.

“Disappointed in the loss today, could’ve done better,″ Fils said. “It was completely different in Doha. I came in with a fresh mind, fresh everything. It was tough for me to find a rhythm.”

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

By MARC BERMAN

Associated Press