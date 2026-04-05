Bengaluru thrashes Chennai in IPL and Lucknow beats Hyderabad with 1 ball left

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Tim David smashed 70 not out off 25 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

David hit eight sixes, while skipper Rajat Patidar scored 48 not out off 19 balls, as the pair put on 99 runs off just 35 balls for the unbeaten fourth wicket.

Patidar also hit six sixes and Bengaluru reached 250-3 in 20 overs – its third highest IPL score. Devdutt Padikkal scored 50 off 29 balls.

In reply, Chennai was down to 84-5 before Sarfaraz Khan scored 50 off 25. Despite a middle-order rearguard action, the five-time champions were bowled out in Bengaluru for 207 runs in 19.4 overs.

It was Chennai’s fourth consecutive loss to defending champion Bengaluru in the southern derby.

Bengaluru moved to the top of the points’ table with successive wins and a healthy run-rate. Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings also have two wins each.

Chennai slipped to last place in the 10-team league after three successive defeats.

Earlier Sunday, skipper Rishabh Pant led a successful chase with 68 not out off 50 balls as Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets with one ball remaining for its first win this season.

Pant hit nine fours but no sixes in his first half-century of the season, and opener Aiden Markram scored a 27-ball 45 as Lucknow finished with 160-5 in 19.5 overs in reply to Hyderabad’s 156-9.

Hyderabad’s top order failed to get going again, and it was reduced to 26-4 before Heinrich Klaasen (62) and Nitish Reddy (56) revived the innings.

Pacer Mohammed Shami picked up 2-9 in four overs for Lucknow. Prince Yadav (2-34) and Avesh Khan (2-36) also contributed. It was a second loss for Hyderabad in three games this season.

David and Patidar destroy Chennai

Put into bat, Bengaluru made a quick start – Phil Salt and Virat Kohli (28) added 37 in 4.3 overs. Kohli was out caught off Anshul Kamboj after he was dropped an over earlier.

Salt hit two sixes to score 46 off 30, and put on 56 off 37 with Padikkal for the second wicket. It was a second successive half-century for Padikkal, who scored 61 in the opening game against Hyderabad.

After Salt’s dismissal in the 11th over, Padikkal added 58 off 21 balls with Patidar. Bengaluru set a hectic pace, crossing 150 in only 13.5 overs. Jamie Overton bowled Padikkal two balls later.

That brought David and Patidar together, and they took apart Chennai’s bowling. David was bowled off a no-ball – he was on 28 runs off 15 balls at the time, going on to 50 off 21 deliveries.

Bengaluru scored 97 runs off the last five overs with David hitting Overton for 30 runs in the 19th over.

In reply, four of Chennai’s top five batters were out for single digits, including Sanju Samson (9) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (7).

Khan counter attacked with two sixes and eight fours to resist the Bengaluru onslaught, but the game already seemed over at 30-3 in 2.5 overs and then 84-5 in 6.5 overs. Khan was out in the seventh over – stumped off Krunal Pandya (2-36).

Prashant Veer hit 43 off 29 balls, while Overton made 37 off 16.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 3-41 in four overs. Jacob Duffy had 2-58 and Abhinandan Singh 2-30.

Pant leads Lucknow to victory

Put into bat by Lucknow, host Hyderabad struggled against Shami’s pace. Abhishek Sharma was out for a two-ball duck, while opening partner Travis Head was caught for seven.

A major blow came when in-form Ishan Kishan was bowled for just one to leave Hyderabad at 11-3 in 3.3 overs. That became 26-4 when Liam Livingstone was caught behind for 14 off wrist spinner Digvesh Rathi (1-46).

The Klaasen-Reddy partnership resisted though, adding 116 off 63 balls for the fifth wicket. South African Klaasen scored a second consecutive half-century — off 33 balls – following up on his 52 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Reddy hit 50 off 30 balls and their 100-stand came off only 56 balls.

Left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth got the breakthrough in the 18th over with Reddy caught at deep cover. Three balls later, Klaasen was caught behind in another serious blow to Hyderabad at the death.

The Sunrisers lost four wickets for only 12 runs off the last 12 balls to lose all momentum and finished with a sub-par score.

In reply, Lucknow lost Mitchell Marsh for 14 but Markram still got his team off to a swift start. He hit two sixes and six fours, adding 40 off 28 balls with Pant for the second wicket.

Markram was dismissed just prior to the halfway stage but Pant was still there. He reached 50 off 43 balls, anchoring the innings with a 20th half century in the IPL.

Ayush Badoni (12), Nicholas Pooran (1) and Abdul Samad (16) fell cheaply in the middle order but Pant finished the job for Lucknow.

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