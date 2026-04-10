Manny Pacquiao takes over Floyd Mayweather’s old gym amid rematch tension between the boxing rivals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Manny Pacquiao let the setting speak before he said a word.

Inside a boxing gym once tied to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the heart of Hollywood, Pacquiao walked past a partially finished ring, pointing toward future placements for heavy bags and glancing at a larger-than-life image of his rival that will soon be taken down. The space, which is set to open this summer, already carries its new identity: Pacquiao Prime Boxing.

The timing adds another layer.

Pacquiao and Mayweather are set to meet again Sept. 19 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, a rematch more than a decade after their record-setting 2015 bout. In recent days, attention around the fight has centered on how it will be presented, with Mayweather describing it as an exhibition while Pacquiao points to the terms he agreed to.

Representatives for Mayweather did not respond to requests for comment.

“He knows what he signed,” Pacquiao said in an interview with The Associated Press this week, offering a steady, matter-of-fact view as he continues preparation for the bout. It comes down to principle for the Filipino boxer, who ended his own four-year retirement last year. The 49-year-old undefeated Mayweather returns after retiring nine years ago.

“Dignity. Integrity,” Pacquiao, 47, said. “That’s what matters.”

How Pacquiao’s team is responding to the contract dispute

Behind the scenes, the focus has shifted from how the fight is being described to how it moves forward.

Jas Mathur, CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions and a producer on the event, said the bout is anchored by multiple signed agreements, and that those terms remain clear. He said Mayweather was well aware

“Not one, not two, but three different agreements,” Mathur said. “He signed all of them.”

According to Mathur, those agreements outline a professional fight, not an exhibition, and include financial commitments already in motion. His comments come amid broader questions surrounding Mayweather’s plans, including previously reported bouts with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and against kickboxer Mike Zambidis — which could complicate the agreement.

“He took an advance on his purse,” Mathur said. “Everything is black and white.”

Mathur described the situation as a breach of contract, pointing to public comments that differ from the signed terms. He added that the matter is now being handled through legal channels as both sides work toward a resolution.

“There are consequences that come with that,” Mathur said.

Pacquiao’s focus remains steady. But for him, the situation comes down to clarity and commitment.

“What we signed is a real fight,” he said. “I know that he knows what he signed. … We signed both, and I hope he honors it.”

Pacquiao takes a jab at Mayweather with legacy in mind

When asked what it would signal if the bout does not move forward as planned, Mathur did not hesitate.

“He’s a chicken,” he said.

Standing beside him, Pacquiao responded in his own way, letting out a brief “bawk, bawk, bawk” while flapping his arms, drawing laughter from both.

Beyond the immediate stakes of the fight, Pacquiao also addressed the broader conversation surrounding legacy, including how greatness is defined in boxing. It’s a discussion that has long included both him and Mayweather.

“I don’t even claim myself as the greatest,” said Pacquiao, who noted he’s the only fighter to win titles across four decades. “I let the people say who is the greatest.”

Why take over Mayweather’s gym, and why now?

Taking over a space once associated with Mayweather, especially in the lead-up to a high-profile rematch, carries a natural layer of symbolism. But Pacquiao and his team framed the decision through a different lens.

While standing in front of Mayweather’s image — one that will soon be replaced — Pacquiao described a new direction for the space as one centered on performance rather than accessibility.

The facility will operate as a private training center for professional fighters, athletes and select guests. There are plans to expand the model across major markets.

Mathur pointed to location and visibility as key drivers behind the decision, noting the volume of daily traffic through the Hollywood corridor. At the same time, he suggested the opportunity reflects a broader shift in approach tied to the previous business connected to Mayweather’s brand.

“There was a chance to build something much bigger,” Mathur said. “We’re looking at this differently.”

Pacquiao said he wants to create opportunities for the next generation of fighters while expanding his footprint in the sport.

“This is our passion,” he said. “To build more boxing gyms and help develop fighters.”

How Pacquiao is building beyond the ring

Beyond the fight, Pacquiao and his team are building with a broader vision in mind.

From fighter development under Manny Pacquiao Promotions to new training hubs through the Hollywood gym, the focus extends well past the ring.

Mathur, who partners with Pacquiao across multiple ventures, described a strategy centered on long-term growth, including efforts to bring Pacquiao’s established business footprint from Asia into the United States and beyond.

“Manny is actively involved,” Mathur said. “This is about building something bigger.”

That vision also includes ventures in financial technology, highlighted by Manny Pay — a digital wallet platform the team is working to expand internationally — along with media and consumer products tied to Pacquiao’s global reach.

In a space being rebuilt for what comes next, Pacquiao is moving forward with focus. He said the balance between business and boxing remains clear.

“Both,” he said, when asked what drives him now. “We’re focused on this fight, and building our own businesses.”

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AP Boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer