Lina Ljungblom scores a goal, Victoire beat Fleet 1-0, widen PWHL lead over Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Lina Ljungblom scored a goal in the third period Saturday night, Ann-Renée Desbiens had 20 saves, and the Montreal Victoire beat the Boston Fleet 1-0 in a battle between the top-two teams in the PWHL.

The Victoire (16-4-2-5) have won six games in a row and lead the league with 58 points.

The Fleet (14-5-2-5), who had their five-game win streak snapped, are second in the PWHL with 54 points, five more than third-place Minnesota.

Desbiens has seven shutouts this season, tied with Boston’s Aerin Frankel, the most in single-season history.

Frankel finished with 18 saves.

Laura Stacey, on a breakaway, dropped a pass from the left circle to Ljungblom for a one-timer that gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at the 5:52 mark of the third period.

Boston Celtics guard and 2024 Olympic gold medalist Derrick White was in attendance.

Up next

Victoire: Hosts the Fleet on Friday.

Fleet: Plays Minnesota on Wednesday at the Tsongas Center.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl