Jacob Wilson’s 2-run single leads Athletics to 2-1 win that stops 7-game skid against Rangers

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jacob Wilson hit a two-run single and made a nice defensive play at shortstop, helping the Athletics to a 2-1 win over Texas on Tuesday night that ended a seven-game losing streak against the Rangers.

The A’s have won six of seven after a 3-7 start and have four one-run wins in their last seven games.

Jeffrey Springs (3-0) allowed one run and five hits over 6 1/3 innings with five strikeouts. Mark Leiter Jr. struck out two in a perfect ninth for his second save, finishing a four-hitter.

Brandon Nimmo doubled leading off the first and scored on Jake Burger’s single.

Denzel Clarke hit a two-out double in the third against MacKenzie Gore (2-1), who walked consecutive batters before Wilson’s single.

Wilson made a diving stop on Andrew McCutchen’s grounder up the middle in the second, spun and made an off-balance throw to first for the out while falling on the outfield grass.

Gore (2-1) gave up three hits in 4 2/3 innings and walked six, matching his career high.

Clarke made a leaping catch at the center-field wall to rob McCutchen of a home run in the fourth.

Texas reliever Luis Curvelo left in the seventh due to an apparent injury. He skipped off the mound in apparent pain after his second pitch, pulled his left hand out of his glove and waved at the dugout for an athletic trainer.

Up next

Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (0-1, 4.50 ERA) starts Wednesday goes against Athletics RHP J.T. Ginn (0-0, 3.27), who makes his second start of the seasob.

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