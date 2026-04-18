Miller gets it right this time in final over as Delhi beats Bengaluru by 6 wickets in IPL

BENGALURU, India (AP) — David Miller made no mistake this time with his 22 runs in 10 balls taking Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Tristan Stubbs scored 60 not out off 47 balls and Lokesh Rahul hit 57 off 34 to spearhead the chase and Delhi finished with 179-4 in 19.5 overs in a thrilling finish at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Miller had misjudged a final-over finish against Gujarat Titans earlier in April, but the undefeated South African made amends against Bengaluru.

With 15 needed off the last over, Miller hit two sixes and a four to take Delhi home with a ball to spare.

“I was disappointed the other night, but to get myself back in that position and get over the line, feels really good,” Miller said.

Phil Salt’s 63 off 38 balls had earlier helped Bengaluru to a below par 175-8, which resulted in his team’s second loss of the season in five games. Bengaluru is second in the standings with eight points. Delhi is now fourth on six points with three wins in five games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad hosted Chennai Super Kings in Saturday’s late game.

Restrained Kohli

Put into bat, Bengaluru reached 52 off 31 balls for the first wicket. It was a rare low score for Virat Kohli by his high standards — he made 19 off 13 balls.

Impact player Devdutt Padikkal (18) put on 47 off 29 balls with Salt, who scored his second half-century of the season and hit four fours and three sixes.

Delhi changed the game’s momentum with a double blow halfway through the innings. Axar Patel (2-18 in three overs) dismissed Padikkal, while Kuldeep Yadav claimed Salt’s wicket in the 11th over.

Tim David (26 off 17) provided some resistance but Delhi’s bowling stayed strong. Yadav finished with 2-32 and Lungi Ngidi took 2-39 in four overs.

Rahul and Stubbs lead the chase

In reply, Delhi lost Pathum Nissanka cheaply – out lbw to Bhuvneshwar Kumar for one.

Impact player Karun Nair (5) was also out caught off Kumar. The former India pacer took three early wickets and struck twice in the third over. Hard-hitting Sameer Rizvi was caught behind for two as Delhi dropped to 18-3 in 2.5 overs.

Rahul and Stubbs resisted with 69 off 44 balls for the fourth wicket. Playing on his home ground, Rahul led Delhi’s recovery with a second half-century of the season.

Krunal Pandya got the breakthrough when Rahul was caught by Kohli at the boundary in the 11th over.

Stubbs added another 47 off 34 with Patel, who scored 26 off 19 balls before retiring hurt with cramps.

Stubbs anchored the innings but Miller still had to take his team to victory, smashing 6-6-4 in the last over.

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