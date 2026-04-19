Rahm leads in Mexico as he goes for 2nd LIV win this year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jon Rahm birdied three of his last four holes Saturday for a 4-under 67 that gave him a one-shot lead over teammate Tyrrell Hatton in LIV Golf Mexico.

Rahm will be going for his second win of the LIV Golf season after going winless in 2025. He also won this year in Hong Kong.

Hatton, his teammate on Legion XIII, had a 66. It will be the first time Rahm and Hatton are paired together in the final round in LIV Golf. They have played together in three PGA Tour events, but never in the final round.

“I don’t see the dynamic changing a lot, but I can imagine we’re going to be speaking a little bit less than we do normally just because of the situation we’re going to be in,” Rahm. “Down the stretch, no matter who we’re playing with, usually the conversations are very limited.”

Rahm also will be trying for a better finish at Chapultepec than in 2017, when he nearly chased down Dustin Johnson in a World Golf Championship until a pair of late three-putt bogeys.

Hatton also had a moment at Chapultepec. He was tied with Phil Mickelson on the final of the WGC event in 2018 when he bogeyed the last hole to miss out on a playoff.

“I guess I’ve proved in the past that I can play well around this golf course,” Hatton said. “It didn’t work out for me on the 18th hole in that WGC event, which was disappointing, but hopefully the bubbles will be on my side tomorrow.”

Branden Grace (65) and Tom McKibbin (69) were another shot behind.

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