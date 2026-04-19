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Héctor Herrera, Jonathan Bond guide Dynamo to 1-0 victory over Orlando City

By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Houston’s Héctor Herrera scored late in the second half and Jonathan Bond made it stand up for the Dynamo in a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Herrera found the net for the first time this season — unassisted in the 75th minute. Herrera has six career goals in 68 appearances with the Dynamo.

Jonathan Bond finished with three saves for Houston (3-4-0), earning his first clean sheet in his seventh start. He had seven of his 25 career shutouts last season — his first with the Dynamo.

Maxime Crépeau stopped four shots for Orlando City (1-6-1). He had the lone save in the first half.

It was the first matchup between the clubs since 2022 in a series the Dynamo now lead 3-2-0. Houston has outscored Orlando City 8-4 in the five matches.

Up next

Houston: Hosts San Diego FC on Wednesday.

Orlando: Hosts Charlotte FC on Wednesday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

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