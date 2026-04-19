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Ben Shelton beats Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 7-5 to win clay-court Munich Open

By AP News
Germany Tennis

Germany Tennis

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MUNICH (AP) — Ben Shelton bounced back from disappointment last year by defeating Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 7-5 to win the Munich Open on Sunday.

Shelton lost the final to Alexander Zverev in 2025 and was determined not to let it happen again at the ATP 500 event.

The 23-year-old from Atlanta hit four aces and saved every break point he faced (six), while converting three of his own to beat the 16th-ranked Cobolli in 1½ hours.

It’s the sixth-ranked American’s fifth career title and second on clay.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

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