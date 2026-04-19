Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from final round of LIV Golf with wrist injury

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City on Sunday, citing an injury to his wrist that he did not want to further aggravate.

DeChambeau, who was trying to become the first player to win three straight times on LIV Golf, started poorly at Chapultepec Golf Club and was 16 shots behind Jon Rahm when he withdrew.

“I experienced some discomfort in my wrist during yesterday’s round and have decided to withdraw from the the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City to prevent further injury,” DeChambeau said on a social media post. “Not how I wanted this week to go.”

DeChambeau said he would be evaluated and hoped to be at LIV Golf Virginia on May 7-10, a week before the PGA Championship.

He missed the cut in the Masters last week when he took two shots to get out of a bunker and made triple bogey on his last hole.

Rahm took a two-shot lead into the final round in Mexico City. The week has been filled with uncertainty surrounding the Saudi-funded league, with CEO Scott O’Neil writing a memo to staff to say LIV was assured of funding through the end of the year amid reports speculating about the league’s financial future.

Also on Sunday, LIV announced it would be returning to Chapultepec next year.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf