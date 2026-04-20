Tom Latham wins toss and New Zealand bats first against Bangladesh in second ODI

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat Monday in the second one-day cricket international against Bangladesh.

New Zealand retained the starting lineup that won the series-opener by 26 runs as it aims to clinch the three-match ODI section of the tour.

Bangladesh made one lineup change, with batting allrounder Soumya Sarkar replacing Afif Hossain.

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Lineups:

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana.

New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham (captain), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, William O’Rourke.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket