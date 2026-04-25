Lokesh Rahul’s 152 in vain after Punjab’s record chase against Delhi in IPL

DELHI, India (AP) — Delhi Capitals batter Lokesh Rahul hammered an Indian record 152 not out in 67 balls on Saturday but it proved in vain as the Punjab Kings won by six wickets to register the most successful run chase in IPL history.

Punjab charged to 265-4 in 18.5 overs in reply to Delhi’s 264-2 after opener Prabhsimran Singh had led the chase with 76 off 26 balls, including five sixes and nine fours.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer also bludgeoned 71 not out in 36 deliveries, with seven sixes, as Punjab surpassed its own record for the previous highest successful run chase, when it made 262-2 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024. Priyansh Arya chipped in with 43 off 17 balls, including five sixes.

Earlier, opener Rahul notched the highest IPL score by an Indian batter, going past Abhishek Sharma’s 141 for Sunrisers Hyderabad – also against Punjab – in 2025.

Rahul smashed nine sixes and 16 fours in his sixth IPL century, while Nitish Rana hit 91 off 44 balls as Delhi scored its highest-ever total in the competition.

Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya, who made 43 in 17 balls, then gave Punjab a speedy start.

The game was halted for 14 minutes when Lungi Ngidi suffered a head injury while fielding. The Delhi paceman was taken to hospital.

Punjab now has six wins in seven games this season, with one no-result. Delhi’s loss was its fourth of the campaign as it slipped to sixth in the table.

In the evening game, Rajasthan Royals hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket