Another IPL top-order failure for Chennai in 8-wicket defeat to Gujarat. Lucknow hosts Kolkata

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Sai Sudharsan continued his fine form with 87 runs off 46 balls as Gujarat Titans strolled to an eight-wicket win over host Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Sudharsan, who scored a hundred in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, hit seven sixes and four fours as Gujarat finished its successful chase on 162-2 in 16.4 overs in reply to Chennai’s 158-7.

Apart from undefeated opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (74 not out off 60 balls), it was another top-order failure for Chennai, which was put in to bat and reduced to 37-4 in 8.2 overs. Despite Gaikwad’s resistance, the hosts were unable to recover. Kagiso Rabada picked up 3-25 in four overs for Gujarat.

Gujarat moved to fifth in the standings with its fourth win in eight games. It was a fifth loss for Chennai in eight games as it slipped to sixth with six points.

In Sunday’s evening game, Lucknow Super Giants hosts Kolkata Knight Riders in a bottom-of-the-table clash. Lucknow won the toss and opted to bowl.

Poor powerplay for Chennai

Rabada struck first when Chennai in-form batter Sanju Samson was caught behind for 11 in the fourth over. Urvil Patel was caught for four three balls later.

Sarfaraz Khan fell to Mohammed Siraj for a golden duck, with left-arm spinner Manav Suthar claiming Dewald Brevis for two. Chennai’s powerplay yielded only 28-3.

Gaikwad fought his own poor form to reach a sedate 50 off 49 balls, but he was not able to gain any scoring momentum. Shivam Dube’s 22 and Karthik Sharma’s 15 helped push the score past 150.

Gujarat’s top order made short work of the chase. Shubman Gill scored 33, putting on 58 for the opening wicket with Sudharsan, who hit 50 off 33 balls.

Jos Buttler contributed 39 not out, adding 97 off 60 balls with Sudharsan, as the Titans polished off the easy win with 20 balls to spare.

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