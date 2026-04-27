Bengaluru pacers Hazlewood and Kumar raze Delhi for 75 in IPL

NEW DELHI (AP) — Fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar routed Delhi Capitals for 75 and led defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a thumping nine-wicket win in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

Delhi made 264-2 against IPL leader Punjab Kings on Saturday but two days later was shot out for its third lowest total. Hazlewood picked 4-12 and Kumar 3-5.

Bengaluru avenged its home loss to Delhi by cruising to 77-1 in 6.3 overs. Virat Kohli, the only man to pass 8,000 IPL runs, passed 9,000 with an unbeaten 23.

Kohli capped a perfect night for Bengaluru as he raised the victory with back-to-back sixes against Thangarasu Natarajan. Devdutt Padikkal also hurried the run chase with 34 not out off just 13 balls that included two sixes and two fours in Kyle Jamiesen’s one over.

Earlier, Hazlewood and Kumar ripped through the Delhi top order with impressive swing bowling and searing yorkers. The home team crashed to eight runs for six wickets within the first 23 balls of the game.

Impact player Abishek Porel top-scored with 30 and helped Delhi cross its previous lowest total of 66 from 2017.

Hazlewood wrapped up the Delhi innings in the 17th over by clean bowling Porel with a yorker.

Bengaluru stayed second in the table after six wins from eight games. Delhi was seventh.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket