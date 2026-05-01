Delhi ends three-match losing streak by overhauling Rajasthan in IPL

JAIPUR, India (AP) — Opening batters Lokesh Rahul and Pathum Nissanka struck half-centuries to help end Delhi Capitals’ three-match losing streak at Rajasthan Royals’ expense in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Rahul smashed 75 off 40 balls, his third fifty this season plus a century, and Nissanka hit 62 off 33 as their century partnership led Delhi to 226-3 with five balls to spare and a win by seven wickets.

Rajasthan made 225-6 with captain Riyan Parag’s 90 his first half-century of the season. Donovan Ferreira added a whirlwind unbeaten 47 off just 14 balls with six sixes and two fours in the last three overs.

Rahul and Nissanka wiped off nearly half of the target in their 110-run stand as Delhi posted their highest powerplay score of 70-0.

Ravindra Jadeja broke them up in the 10th over but Rahul kept scoring at a healthy rate and added 61 runs with Nitish Rana (33) before both set batters departed in successive overs.

Mitchell Starc boosted Delhi’s struggling bowling resources with 3-40 as the Australian pace bowler struck with his third delivery in his first match in over three months due to a shoulder injury.

Starc caught opener Yashasvi Jaiswal off his full toss and dismissed Parag and Jadeja with slower deliveries in the death overs.

“Nice to get the cobwebs out. Nice return,” Starc said. “I’ve been bowling for weeks but haven’t bowled at a batter until three nights ago. In terms of ticking the boxes with the skills, I was in a position to do most of what I wanted to do.”

Rajasthan’s 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was out for 4, clean-bowled by Kyle Jamiesen with a full-pitched ball.

But Parag and Dhruv Jurel (40) combined for 102 and Ferreira exploded at the death.

Delhi, which was bowled out for 75 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in its last game, jumped one place in the table to sixth. Rajasthan stayed fourth and missed a chance to top the table.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket