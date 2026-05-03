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Tsegu claims victory in Prague international marathon, Jelimo claims women’s race

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By AP News

PRAGUE (AP) — Berehanu Wendemu Tsegu of Ethiopia won the 31st edition of the Prague International Marathon on Sunday while Millicent Jelimo won the women’s race.

Tsegu pulled away from Justus Kipkorir Limo of Kenya less than five kilometers before the finish line and continued unchallenged to clock 2 hours, 5 minutes and 51 seconds.

Felix Kipkoech of Kenya finished second for the second straight year in Prague in 2:07:45. Another Ethiopian, Andualem Belay Shiferaw, was third in 02:07:59 while Limo dropped to fourth.

Jelimo claimed her victory in 2:24:19.

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AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

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