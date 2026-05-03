Stewart Cink adds another senior major with a 3-shot win at Regions Tradition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Stewart Cink pulled away with consecutive birdies early on the back nine Sunday that stretched his lead to four shots, and he closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the Regions Tradition for his second major this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Cink, who won the Senior PGA Championship two weeks ago in Florida, became the second player in two years to capture the first two majors on the 50-and-older circuit. Angel Cabrera won the Senior PGA and the Tradition last year in consecutive weeks.

“This weekend was a little scrappy,” Cink said. “I’m really proud I was able to stay out front.”

He was staked to a three-shot lead going into the final round at Greystone Golf & Country Club, and Colin Montgomerie got within two shots of them heading to the back nine.

The 52-year-old Cink responded with birdies on the 11th and 12th holes to build a four-shot lead, and Montgomerie failed to make birdie over his final 13 holes to shoot 71 and finish alone in third.

The last threat for Cink was Scott Hend of Australia, who made eagle on the par-5 13th and followed with a birdie on the par-3 14th to get within four shots. Hend failed to birdie the two par 5s in front of him and closed with a 65 to finish second.

Cink, with a three-putt par on the par-5 closing hole, finished at 18-under 270 and won $390,000 to more than double his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup over newcomer Zach Johnson.

Cink is starting to hit his stride with his fourth win of the year on the PGA Tour Champions, and his third title in the last four weeks. He also won the season-ending event last year, giving him five victories in his last eight tournaments.

“I could get used to this,” Cink said. “It’s not ever going to get old. Age is an important factor on the PGA Tour Champions and I’m still on the younger side.”

Ernie Els had back-to-back eagles on the par-5 13th and a hole-in-one on the 14th hole in his closing round of 68 to tie for eighth.

Even in victory, Cink turned his thoughts to an important appointment this week for his wife, Lisa, who has been battling breast cancer. The appointment is in Houston, site of the next Champions stop at the Insperity Invitational. Cink is the defending champion.

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