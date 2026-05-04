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Wu Yize leads Shaun Murphy 10-7 in final of world snooker championship

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By AP News
Britain World Championship Snooker

Britain World Championship Snooker

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SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Wu Yize had a 10-7 lead over Shaun Murphy of England after the opening day of the world snooker championship final on Sunday.

The Chinese player won an epic semifinal 17-16 against Mark Allen on Saturday at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, northern England.

The 22-year-old Wu is aiming to emulate compatriot Zhao Xintong, who won the biggest prize in snooker last year to become the first world champion from Asia.

Murphy won the tournament in 2005.

China is a growing force in snooker and provided 11 of the 32 players in the world championship.

The best-of-35 frames final ends Monday.

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AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

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