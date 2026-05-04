Mumbai openers Sharma and Rickelton hand Lucknow sixth consecutive defeat in IPL

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Mumbai Indians rode blistering 80s from fit-again Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton to hand Lucknow Super Giants their sixth consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

After missing the last five games due to a hamstring injury, Sharma smashed 84 off 44 balls while Rickelton hit eight sixes and six fours in his explosive 83 off 32 balls as Mumbai cruised to 229-4 in 18.4 overs for a six-wicket win.

Lucknow had posted its season-high total of 228-5 with Nicholas Pooran (63) finally scoring his first half-century of the campaign. But Mumbai came back strong in the final three overs and allowed Lucknow just one boundary.

“The way all the bowlers responded showed a lot of character,” Mumbai stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav said. “Everyone had that belief … want to have a good start when chasing 220-225 (and) they (Sharma and Rickelton) were always in control.”

Sharma’s and Rickelton’s explosive opening stand of 143 off 65 balls set the tone for Mumbai’s third win of the season before both missed out on centuries. Rickelton was caught in the covers off fast bowler Mohsin Khan and Sharma fell to impact player Manimaran Siddharth in the 14th over after a mistimed swipe over fine leg.

Earlier, Lucknow couldn’t capitalize on a rollicking start for a team-record 90-1 in the powerplay.

Pooran, batting at No. 3, raised his fifty off only 16 balls. He came into the game with a top score of 22 this season and only four sixes in the last eight games. But he blazed eight sixes at Wankhede Stadium.

Corbin Bosch put the brakes on Lucknow’s breezy start when he removed Pooran and Mitchell Marsh (44) in the ninth over to short-pitched deliveries.

“The way we started, we should have definitely got more runs,” captain Rishabh Pant said. “Definitely we were 10-15 runs short … on a wicket like this you can’t blame the bowlers, they’ve been doing a great job.”

Jasprit Bumrah (0-45) endured a seventh wicketless game this season and also bowled three no-balls, one of them costing him the wicket of Himmat Singh, who went on to an unbeaten 40.

Mumbai stayed in ninth place while Lucknow remained 10th and last.

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