Hyderabad moves atop IPL with 33-run win over Punjab as Connolly’s century goes in vain

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded their eighth 200-plus score of the season to beat Punjab Kings by 33 runs and replace them atop the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Cooper Connolly struck his maiden T20 century but the Australian all-rounder’s unbeaten 107 off 59 balls went in vain for Punjab, which finished at 202-7 and lost their third straight game.

Leading run-getter Heinrich Klaasen (69) and Ishan Kishan (55) had earlier capitalized on sloppy Punjab fielding and led Hyderabad to 235-4 as both batters notched aggressive half-centuries after getting early reprieves.

Punjab got derailed inside the first four overs when they slipped to 23-3 and Connolly, who hit eight sixes and seven fours, got little support from the other end in a steep chase.

Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins (2-34) stifled the chase early when he first had Priyansh Arya caught at deep mid-wicket in the first over and then took smart catches of Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Hyderabad’s seventh win in 11 games moved them into first place on 14 points, one more than Punjab, which got bumped out of the top spot.

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