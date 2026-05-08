Lucas Herbert with a 64 leads LIV Golf Virginia. Rahm and DeChambeau are 5 behind

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Lucas Herbert had seven birdies to go along with an eagle, leading to an 8-under 64 at Trump National and a two-shot lead in LIV Golf Virginia on Thursday.

The 57 players were back to golf after weeks of questions about their future funding with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia announcing the financial support stops after this year.

Marc Leishman of Australia, who lives in Virginia, shot a 66 and was tied for second along with Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia and Sebastian Munoz.

Herbert was feeling sick earlier in the week and only played nine holes on a course he had never seen. He figures that might have helped him not trying anything bold, instead listening to his caddie and trying to follow directions.

He had not seen the front nine, where he made his eagle and ran off three straight birdies.

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, each with two wins this year on LIV Golf, each shot 69 and were five shots behind.

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