Naomi Osaka recounts her show-stopping Met Gala outfit at the ‘Grand Slam’ of fashion

ROME (AP) — Naomi Osaka says she felt like she had “a 20-pound vest on” for her show-stopping outfit at the Met Gala — which she labeled “the Grand Slam for all fashion.”

“My outfit was so heavy,” she said with her tennis clothes back on at the Italian Open on Friday. “I felt like I had like a 20-pound vest on. But I just kept trying to tell myself to have good posture because tennis players … sometimes we hunch over a lot.”

At Monday’s event in New York, Osaka stunned in a edgy Robert Wun white sculptural fitted dress featuring exaggerated shoulders and adorned with red feathers and a matching headpiece. To complete her look, Osaka wore two-toned red gloves. A similar look by Wun sits inside the Met’s Costume Institute exhibit, “Costume Art.”

On the carpet, Osaka opened her dress and removed her headpiece for a grand reveal underneath. She wowed in a sleek red beaded gown embellished with the human anatomy.

Osaka attended the Gala in between tournaments in Madrid and Rome.

“I really love fashion and that’s like the Grand Slam for all fashion, and just to put myself out there and try to socialize,” she said after opening with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Eva Lys at the Foro Italico.

Now ranked No. 16, Osaka is a former No. 1 who has won four Grand Slams.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer