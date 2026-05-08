Aaron Rai takes a one-shot lead in his Myrtle Beach debut

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Aaron Rai handled the tougher pins and made four birdies on his inward nine Friday for a 4-under 67, giving him a one-shot lead over Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker and Mark Hubbard in the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Rai thought the Dunes Golf & Beach Club looked great on television when he watched Chris Gotterup win it two years ago, and he figured it would be a good place to play ahead of the PGA Championship next week.

He spent two days with Brooks Koepka, who shot 70 and was six shots behind, and has found the course to be to his liking.

“It’s been a lovely environment to play in actually the first two days,” Rai said. “I think being in a group with Brooks Koepka, Davis Thompson, who are both very good players … obviously Brooks is one of the best players in the world. So it’s created a great atmosphere to play in.”

Rai, who has one PGA Tour victory, was at 10-under 132.

Snedeker, who will lead the Americans at Medinah in September, played bogey-free in a moderate breeze to post a 66. Hubbard shot 67 by overcoming some early mistakes to run off four straight birdies around the turn.

Koepka was trying to keep up with Rai until he went from the trees into a water hazard on the par-5 fifth hole and made bogey.

Myrtle Beach is an opposite-field event, but the winner still gets into the PGA Championship next week if he is not already eligible. Rai received a special invitation based on his world ranking. He is at No. 42 in the world, the only player from the top 50 at Myrtle Beach.

That means nothing to him as he tries to win for the second time in three years.

“No matter what anyone’s world ranking is, whether you are Scottie Scheffler, No. 1, or a little lower down, there’s no divine right in golf,” Rai said. “Everyone starts at the same playing field on Thursday, and everyone who is in this field is good enough to win. No one has any rights to walk in and play well and compete.”

The cut was at even par, and nine players who missed the weekend are in the PGA Championship next week at Aronimink.

The PGA Championship typically reserves a spot for the Ryder Cup captain, not the Presidents Cup captain, so Snedeker still has that carrot in front of him. And it helps that Myrtle Beach is not a course that favors the power players, especially for the 45-year-old Snedeker.

“This golf course sets up for me, so excited to be here with a chance on the weekend,” Snedeker said. “This is what you work for, so kind of turn the brain off tomorrow and go have some fun.”

Hubbard described the last two days as strange, and his scorecard would certainly bear that out. He has yet to make a birdie on any of the par 5s, but he has six birdies on the par 3s.

“Just been a weird week,” he said. “Overall I think more than anything I’ve been really happy with just how I’ve played and carried myself. My attitude has been better this week. Just playing a little more freely than I have been for the past couple months. That’s what eventually paid off.”

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf