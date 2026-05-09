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Chris Gotterup shoots 29 on front nine to move into contention at Truist Championship

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By AP News
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CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Gotterup made a fast climb up the leaderboard at the Truist Championship on Saturday after shooting 6-under 29 on the front nine at Quail Hollow, matching the lowest nine-hole score in tournament history.

Phil Mickelson shot 29 here in 2014.

The front nine round which included six birdies briefly moved Gotterup to 5 under for the tournament, just four shots behind leader Sungjae Im, who tees off later in the day.

However, Gotterup gave a shot back with a bogey on the par-4 11th hole.

Gotterup has been all over the flagstick in the third round, including a 124-yard approach shot on the par-4 second hole that came to a stop just inches from the hole.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

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