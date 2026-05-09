Rashid Khan spins out Rajasthan in 77-run win for Gujarat in IPL

JAIPUR, India (AP) — Veteran spinner Rashid Khan picked 4-34 in four overs as Rajasthan Royals crashed to a 77-run loss to Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Gujarat was made to bat first and scored 229-4. Skipper Shubman Gill hit 84 off 44 balls despite a twisted ankle and opening partner Sai Sudharsan 55 off 36 balls. The pair put on 118 off 65 balls.

In reply, Rajasthan was all out for 152 in 16.3 overs. Potent top-order batters Yashasvi Jaiswal, the wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel were all gone inside eight overs.

Khan ushered the collapse — he bowled Jurel then Donovan Ferreira two balls later.

“The moment I bowled the first ball, I knew there was something for me,” Khan said. “If I leave the stumps it gets easy for the batters to take a single or hit a boundary. I wanted to hit a length but also the line. The moment it left my hand, I knew.”

Ravindra Jadeja (38) and Shubham Dubey (15) added 24 for the sixth wicket when Khan returned to dismiss them in successive overs. Rajasthan slumped to 136-7 in the 14th overs with no return possible.

Holder took 3-12, his wickets came in 15 deliveries, and Kagiso Rabada took 2-33.

Gujarat’s biggest win by runs in IPL history lifted it to second in the table on net run-rate.

Rajasthan slipped to fifth after its fifth loss in six games — its net run-rate took a huge dent.

Gujarat got a great start from Gill and Sudharsan, who combined to smash 82 runs in the powerplay.

Gill hit his fourth half-century of the season off 30 balls. Sudharsan replicated that feat. Together they hit five sixes, laying down the base for a tall total.

Wrist spinner Yash Raj Punja got the breakthrough in the 11th over, getting Sudharsan out caught.

But Gill added vital partnerships in the middle order of 32 with Jos Buttler and 35 off only 18 balls with Washington Sundar.

Gill was out caught in the 17th over and Sundar pushed the score past 200.

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