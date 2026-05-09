Lucas Herbert shoots 68 and leads LIV Golf Virginia by 3

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Lucas Herbert had a 4-under 68 that cut his six-shot lead in half Saturday in LIV Golf Virginia, still leaving him three shots clear of Sergio Garcia as the Australian goes for his first title in his third season in the LIV Golf League.

Scoring was so low at Trump National that Josele Ballester of Spain had a putt for a 59. Ballester made par on his final two holes for a 60, two short of the scoring record on LIV Golf.

Herbert had such a large lead over the field, however, that Ballester remains in a large group of players eight shots behind. That group includes Bryson DeChambeau (65) and Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe, who had a 62.

“Didn’t think about shooting below 60 until the last four holes,” said Ballester, who had to save par on the seventh and ninth holes. His wedge into his final hole at No. 10 was about 25 feet away.

“I wish I maybe hit it a little closer on the last. I was a little unlucky I was in between numbers and with the adrenaline on my form didn’t help as well to hit a good wedge shot,” he said.

Garcia shot 65 to at least stay in range. Jon Rahm shot 65 and was nine shots behind.

Herbert had opened with rounds of 64-63. He made two quick birdies, but then stalled the rest of the way. His birdies came on all the par 5s and the par-3 third hole.

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