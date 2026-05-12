Gujarat pacers raze Hyderabad for 86 runs to go top of IPL

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Gujarat Titans dismissed the batting powerhouse of Sunrisers Hyderabad for its lowest score of 86 runs and went to the top of the Indian Premier League with a fifth straight win on Tuesday.

Pacers Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder picked up three wickets each while Prasidh Krishna took 2-23 in his return game to bowl out Hyderabad in 14.5 overs in Gujarat’s 82-run victory.

Half centuries from Sai Sudharsan (61) and Washington Sundar (50) earlier carried Gujarat to 168-5 on a difficult pitch where fast bowlers picked up 14 of the 15 wickets.

Gujarat with eight wins displaced Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the No. 1 spot. Hyderabad is third with 14 points behind Bengaluru on net run-rate.

The four-pronged Gujarat pace attack rolled over Hyderabad. Mohammed Siraj and Rabada rocked Hyderabad early in the chase when Travis Head was dismissed in Siraj’s first over for a four-ball duck and Rabada picked up three wickets in his unchanged spell of four overs with the new ball.

Heinrich Klaasen (14) became the second batter after Sudharsan to cross the 500-run mark this season.

Hyderabad slumped to 56-6 in the 11th over before captain Pat Cummins made 19 with two sixes and a boundary.

Rashid Khan, who was introduced into the attack in the 15th over, capped a perfect home game for Gujarat when he had Praful Hinge stumped to seal the victory.

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