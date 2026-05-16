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Preakness Day is underway in a quiet scene at Laurel Park, which replaces Pimlico as host this year

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By AP News
Preakness Horse Racing

Preakness Horse Racing

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LAUREL, Md. (AP) — A quieter Preakness Day is underway at Laurel Park.

Previously a somewhat rowdy event with throngs of fans and live music on the infield, the second race of the Triple Crown is being contested in a more subdued atmosphere this year at Laurel. That’s because Pimlico in Baltimore is being rebuilt.

Laurel has a rich horse racing history, but its future is in doubt — it may be converted into a training facility. Attendance for Saturday’s race has been capped at 4,800.

There’s no possibility of a Triple Crown this year because Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo isn’t running in the Preakness. Instead the morning-line favorite was Iron Honor at 9-2.

The race appears to be wide open, with Taj Mahal (5-1), Chip Honcho (5-1), Incredibolt (5-1) and Ocelli (6-1) also among the top picks in the 14-horse field. Ocelli finished third in the Derby as a 70-1 long shot, and Incredibolt was sixth. Robusta was 14th in the Derby and is a 30-1 shot in the Preakness.

Great White is a 15-1 shot after being scratched moments before the start of the Derby.

Taj Mahal, with trainer Brittany Russell, is a bit of a hometown favorite. He’s won all three of his races, and all were at Laurel.

The Preakness is set to air on NBC and Peacock, with post time scheduled for 7:01 p.m. EDT.

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AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

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