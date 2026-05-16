Allen blazes 93 to keep Kolkata in IPL playoffs chase at Gujarat’s expense

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Half-centuries by Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green placed Kolkata Knight Riders out of reach of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Kolkata successfully defended 247-2 by stranding Gujarat on 218-4 for a win by 29 runs at Eden Gardens.

Two points off the top four, Kolkata kept alive its slim playoff hopes, while Gujarat missed a chance to take the league lead after its first loss in six matches.

Allen scored 93 off 35 balls, Raghuvanshi 82 not out off 44 and Green 52 not out off 28. All were dropped in the field.

Gujarat replied with half-centuries from captain Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan in the first instance of six half-centuries in the same IPL game.

Allen survived two dropped catches on 14 and 33 to smack 50 off 21 balls with four sixes. He hit another six sixes, 10 overall plus four boundaries. Allen was caught on the midwicket boundary, just shy of his second century in three games.

“Sometimes you get little bit lucky,” Allen said. “I just tried to continue for as long as I could.”

Raghuvanshi survived an umpire’s call on 2 and a dropped catch on 52, both times off bowler Kagiso Rabada. He combined for 95 with Allen and 108 with Green.

Kolkata didn’t lose a wicket off the last 52 deliveries and easily crossed 200 in its third highest IPL total.

In reply, Sudharsan retired hurt owing to a hit on his left elbow. Gill carried on and added 128 off 73 balls with Jos Buttler, who scored 57.

Gill regained hitting form with seven sixes and five fours, reaching 50 off 33 balls, but fell to a well-judged catch at the midwicket fence.

Despite Buttler at the crease, and Sudharsan returning to hit 50, the Titans never really gathered sufficient momentum.

Off-spinner Sunil Narine picked 2-29 in four overs to mark his 200th IPL game.

To stay in contention for the knockouts, Kolkata needs to win its remaining two games, both at home.

Gujarat was still comfortably placed and needs a victory in its final round-robin game against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday to confirm a playoffs spot.

“Dropping three sitters, I don’t think we deserved to win this one,” Gill said. “Best to have a game like this now rather than in the qualifiers.”

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