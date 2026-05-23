Punjab stays alive in IPL playoffs race after Shreyas Iyer’s maiden hundred

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Shreyas Iyer hit 101 not out as Punjab Kings stayed in the hunt for the Indian Premier League knockouts and ended a six-match losing streak on Saturday.

Suryansh Shedge shepherded Iyer to his maiden IPL hundred as Punjab reached 200-3 in 18 overs and topped Lucknow Super Giants’ 196-6 by seven wickets.

Punjab moved into the fourth and last open playoff spot but could be bumped out by Sunday’s results.

Rajasthan Royals plays at Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders host Delhi Capitals on the last day of league games. Victory for Rajasthan will knock out Punjab and Kolkata. Delhi was eliminated on Saturday owing to Punjab’s win.

Lucknow finished 10th with 10 losses in 14 games.

Lucknow was missing Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram for its final game. Josh Inglis replaced Marsh and hit a third half-century in five games. Inglis got to 50 off 28 balls. Overall, he hit nine boundaries and two sixes in scoring 72 off 44.

But Inglis kept losing partners to Punjab fast bowler Marco Jansen (2-33) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2-25) and Lucknow crawled to 196.

Mohammed Shami returned to action for Lucknow and dismissed Punjab opener Priyansh Arya for a golden duck. Shami also bowled Cooper Connolly for 18 as Punjab slipped to 22-2.

But Iyer and opener Prabhsimran Singh added 140 off 76 balls in Punjab’s fifth highest partnership in tournament history.

Singh hit his sixth half-century of the season off 28 balls. Iyer got to 50 off 33 balls.

Singh hit two sixes and seven fours in his 69 off 39, and was out lbw to Arjun Tendulkar in the 15th over.

Iyer then charged to the finish, hitting five sixes and another 51 runs off the next 18 balls. Shedge held back and fed Iyer the strike as often as possible. Iyer notched his first IPL hundred with his fifth six.

Iyer became only the third Punjab skipper to hit an IPL hundred after Adam Gilchrist in 2011 and Lokesh Rahul in 2020.

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